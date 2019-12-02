Youngsters rescued at Magna’s beach in Jeffreys Bay

A NSRI pink rescue buoy has successfully been used in a surf rescue in Jeffreys Bay.

On Friday afternoon, 29 November, an NSRI rescue swimmer deployed into the surf with a NSRI pink rescue buoy at Magnas Beach, a popular surf spot, where a male aged approximately 7 and a male aged 15 were seen in difficulty in the surfline.

The rescue swimmer reached the child and the teenager and with the aid of the floatation device, the child was assisted to the shore while the 15 year old, a good swimmer, was able to swim with them back to the shore.

Once safely ashore no further assistance was required.

Magna’s beach is not a good swimming beach as the currents and rips are notorious and can catch swimmers and pull them out to sea.

Main Beach is the best swimming beach in Jeffreys Bay and there are lifeguards on duty at the beach.

