World Swimming Champions will compete in the ISL

The 18th edition of the World Aquatics Championships has just ended in Gwangju in South Korea, but the fever for water sports stays very high.

In a few months another extraordinary event of global importance will take place.

This is the ISL, International Swimming League, a new team competition that will involve the best swimmers in the world.

To make a comparison with soccer, this is the Champions League of swimming: only the stars can take part.

The challenge between the international swimming élite is born from the idea of the Ukrainian tycoon Konstantin Grigorishin and will culminate with the final-show in Las Vegas on December 20-21.

Four European and four US teams will compete in three stages in the US (Indianapolis, Dallas and Washington DC) and three in Europe (Naples, Budapest and London).

The goal is to increase exposure of the races with a worldwide TV coverage which will allow swimming to become one of the most popular sports for media.

But who are the stars that will race? At the moment the list of champions who have accepted this challenge are:

Katinka Hosszú,

Federica Pellegrini,

Cate Campbell,

Sarah Sjöström,

Mireia Belmonte,

Katie Ledecky,

Adam Peaty,

Nathan Adrian,

Ryan Murphy,

Chad le Clos,

Kyle Chalmers,

Florent Manaudou.

