World Surf League takes Big Wave Surfing to new heights

The WSL’s new platform for big wave surfing will deliver big wave action through the a new Strike Missions series, the Big Wave Awards, and year-round content, to highlight the boundary-pushing performances by big wave surfers.

The platform will raise the profile of big wave surfing by showcasing more exciting big wave moments.

Instead of waiting for swells to hit, the WSL will be faster to react, going deeper into the action whenever and wherever the biggest waves are breaking. This will offer fans the most thrilling content, including strike mission highlights, and the latest news in the world of big wave surfing.

The WSL’s new platform will feature four distinct areas, in addition to year-round content: the Strike Missions series, the Jaws Big Wave World Championships at Pe’ahi, the Nazaré Tow Challenge, and the Big Wave Awards.

The Strike Missions series will track swell models and deploy WSL camera teams into the eye of the storm in order to showcase big wave surfing beyond competitions.

With the launch of WSL Studios earlier this year, this new content will bring fans closer to big wave surfing than ever before through exclusive behind-the-scenes storytelling and unparalleled highlights.

“I am excited about the big picture here and looking at big wave surfing differently with this new platform,” said Keala Kennelly, reigning Big Wave World Champion.

“The new approach is going to reflect the reality and adaptability of big wave surfing where these incredible feats happen at any time, and with WSL, I want to be able to share these epic moments with the world.”

The WSL will host two reimagined events this season at Pe’ahi, Hawaii and Nazaré, Portugal. The Jaws Big Wave World Championships at Pe’ahi will feature the best and most proven big wave surfers from around the world to decide the men’s and women’s Big Wave World Champions.

Big wave surfing’s most iconic break, Pe’ahi (aka Jaws), is known as the greatest test of skill and courage in the paddle surfing universe.

The Nazaré Tow Challenge will host invitees as they utilize jet skis to tow into Nazaré’s biggest waves. Nazaré is the home of world record-setting waves and will display barrier-breaking surfing in this never-before-seen competition.

With the new platform, the Big Wave Award submissions and nominees will have a dedicated home to celebrate all the jaw-dropping moments.

The Big Wave Awards continue to validate the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ and all entries to the Big Wave Awards have the potential to break the current world records.

The holding period for the Jaws Big Wave World Championships at Pe’ahi and the Nazaré Tow Challenge will open on November 1, 2019, and run through March 31, 2020.

Mavericks will not continue as a WSL Big Wave event due to various logistical challenges, as well as the inability to run the event the last two seasons.

