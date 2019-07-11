World Class Surfing at Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – after a short wait at the contest site for the swell to build, the second day of the Corona Open JBay contest kicked off at 11am with the final three heats of the Women’s seeding round.

In beautiful pristine conditions it was Paige Hareb (NZ) who won the first heat with Courtney Conlogue (USA) in second and Brissa Hennesy from Costa Rica going into eliminations.

Lakey Peterson (USA) won the next heat and advanced along with Malia Manuel (HAW), with Keely Andrews from Australia going to elims. In the final heat, Caroline Marks (USA) went to town on her backhand to secure the first place, with Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil in second and Silvana Lima (BRA) going into eliminations.

In the first of the men’s eliminations the waves were still firing, but it was so inconsistent and not many waves came through during the heat.

Jack Freestone dominated from the start with a run of excellent rides, and Ryan Callinan was just behind, with wildcard Beyrick De Vries struggling to find a backup wave.

Freestone was on fire and if he stuck his huge forehand air rotation it would have been the move of the event thus far, but he dug in on the landing and floundered. Still, no shame, as he won the heat with relative ease despite a last-minute flurry between Callinan and De Vries.

A later heat saw Jeremy Flores take victory from Frederico Morais, while Jesse Mendes from Brazil was eliminated from the event. The final elimination heat was an all-Brazilian affair, with three of the members of The Storm coming up against each other.

There was no teamwork out there, but the waves were still delivering and there were some perfect speed-runs and some big hits. At the siren it was Peterson Crisanto who took the win from Willian ‘The Panda’ Cardosa, and it was Jadson Andre who failed to advance and went off to pack his bags.

The Corona Open JBay has a waiting period until the 22 July.

Corona Open JBay Women’s Remaining Seeding Round (Round 1) Results:

Heat 4: Paige Hareb (NZL) 12.33 DEF. Courtney Conlogue (USA) 10.33, Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 7.50

Heat 5: Lakey Peterson (USA) 13.43 DEF. Malia Manuel (HAW) 11.90, Keely Andrew (AUS) 9.67

Heat 6: Caroline Marks (USA) 14.03 DEF. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 12.37, Silvana Lima (BRA) 11.37

Corona Open JBay Women’s Elimination Round 2 Results:

Heat 1: Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 11.50 DEF. Macy Callaghan (AUS) 10.54, Bianca Buitendag (ZAF) 10.30

Heat 2: Silvana Lima (BRA) 14.56 DEF. Keely Andrew (AUS) 14.40, Sage Erickson (USA) 13.34

Corona Open JBay Women’s Round of 16 Matchups:

Heat 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Silvana Lima (BRA)

Heat 2: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Paige Hareb (NZL)

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Keely Andrew (AUS)

Heat 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Johanne Defay (FRA)

Heat 5: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Heat 6: Malia Manuel (HAW) vs. Brisa Hennessy (CRI)

Heat 7: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS)

Heat 8: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Corona Open JBay Men’s Elimination Round 2 Results:

Heat 1: Jack Freestone (AUS) 15.93 DEF. Ryan Callinan (AUS) 11.40, Beyrick De Vries (ZAF) 11.14

Heat 2: Seth Moniz (HAW) 14.27 DEF. Adrian Buchan (AUS) 12.03, Jorgann Couzinet (FRA) 11.73

Heat 3: Jeremy Flores (FRA) 15.84 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 13.23, Jesse Mendes (BRA) 11.83

Heat 4: Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 13.07 DEF. Willian Cardoso (BRA) 12.20, Jadson Andre (BRA) 11.86

Corona Open JBay Men’s Round of 32 Matchups:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Soli Bailey (AUS)

Heat 2: Owen Wright (AUS) vs. Joan Duru (FRA)

Heat 3: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Griffin Colapinto (USA)

Heat 4: Ryan Callinan (AUS) vs. Yago Dora (BRA)

Heat 5: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Adriano de Souza (BRA)

Heat 6: Jeremy Flores (FRA) vs. Deivid Silva (BRA)

Heat 7: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Heat 8: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Adrian Buchan (AUS)

Heat 9: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Michael February (ZAF)

Heat 10: Michael Rodrigues (BRA) vs. Willian Cardoso (BRA)

Heat 11: Wade Carmichael (AUS) vs. Sebastian Zietz (HAW)

Heat 12: Michel Bourez (FRA) vs. Ricardo Christie (NZL)

Heat 13: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Frederico Morais (PRT)

Heat 14: Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Peterson Crisanto (BRA)

Heat 15: Kelly Slater (USA) vs. Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Heat 16: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Jack Freestone (AUS)

