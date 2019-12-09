Breaking News
Wife killer Chris Panayiotou’s dad murdered in Uitenhage
Visiting team triumphs at Thornhill soccer tournament
Week starts with more loadshedding
Blitzboks start new season with a bang in Dubai
Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique on Sunday
Laser show to open festive season in Jeffreys Bay
SAA is in business rescue: what it means, and what next
Humansdorp water reservoirs running low
Stay safe at the official swimming beaches in Kouga
The unavoidable win of a Special Rates Area
You are here:  /   / 
Eastern Cape
Wife killer Chris Panayiotou’s dad murdered in Uitenhage

Police are investigating a case of murder after a businessman was fatally shot outside his shop in Uitenhage this morning (Monday, 09 December 2019) around 1am.

Costa Panayiotou (67), whose son Christopher was convicted of arranging the murder of his wife Jayde,  had just closed his shop in Market Street, Uitenhage and was walking towards his vehicle with his assistant when unknown men accosted him near the Town Hall parking space and fatally shot him.

He sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body. The suspects abducted Panayiotou’s assistant and also stole his VW Polo. The police recovered the vehicle after it was found abandoned, parked in front of a house in NU-9, Motherwell (Port Elizabeth). Panayiotou’s assistant was later found in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth.

Police opened a case of murder, hijacking and abduction with a possibility of additional charges as investigations progress.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Josh Victor at 082 319 9204 or 041 922 0723.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive