Wife killer Chris Panayiotou’s dad murdered in Uitenhage

Police are investigating a case of murder after a businessman was fatally shot outside his shop in Uitenhage this morning (Monday, 09 December 2019) around 1am.

Costa Panayiotou (67), whose son Christopher was convicted of arranging the murder of his wife Jayde, had just closed his shop in Market Street, Uitenhage and was walking towards his vehicle with his assistant when unknown men accosted him near the Town Hall parking space and fatally shot him.

He sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body. The suspects abducted Panayiotou’s assistant and also stole his VW Polo. The police recovered the vehicle after it was found abandoned, parked in front of a house in NU-9, Motherwell (Port Elizabeth). Panayiotou’s assistant was later found in Kwazakhele, Port Elizabeth.

Police opened a case of murder, hijacking and abduction with a possibility of additional charges as investigations progress.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Josh Victor at 082 319 9204 or 041 922 0723.

The information may also be shared via Crime Stop 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

