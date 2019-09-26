When can you report a missing person

There is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Report a missing person at your nearest police station immediately.

Produce a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.

Give a complete description of the missing person’s last whereabouts, clothes that they were wearing, as well as any information that can assist the investigating officer.

Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This form safeguards the SAPS from hoax reports and indemnifies the SAPS to distribute the photograph and information of the missing person.

Obtain the investigating officer’s contact details, and send any additional information that might become available.

If a missing person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must be completed to inform the Bureau of Missing Persons that the missing person’s report can be removed from the circulation system.

Let us be vigilant and work collectively to keep families together and safe.