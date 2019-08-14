Breaking News
Whale washes up at Kabeljous Beach

A Humpback whale of about 11 m in length washed up on Kabeljous Beach in Jeffrey’s Bay on Monday afternoon.

NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander Rieghard Janse van Rensburg said the whale was found in a poor condition and was suffering.

He says the Marine Animal Stranding Network, Marine Scientists and Vets were alerted and activated.

A decision was made to humanely euthanise the whale on Tuesday morning in an operation carried out by the Police under the guidance of marine scientists and vets on the scene..

The carcass was taken to the regional landfill site at Humansdorp to be disposed of.

The reason why the whale washed up on Kabeljous beach is unknown.

