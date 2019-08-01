Western Cape has lowest expanded unemployment rate in SA

The DA-led Western Cape has managed to maintain a stable workforce in the province with the lowest expanded

unemployment rate in the country at 23.8% compared to a national rate of 38.5%.

This,despite a harsh economic climate and a national unemployment rate which is currently at its highest.

The reality is that under these severe economic difficulties, the Western Cape continues to provide the people of the province with the best possible opportunities to get a job and build a life for themselves. ]

Many South Africans struggle daily to provide for their families, but access to a job is the key to changing the future for many.

In the Western Cape, maintaining a stable economy where residents can earn a living, requires collaboration between government, the private sector and small businesses. Every provincial government department functions in such a way to ensure efficiency and to enable economic growth in the province.

Through partnerships with organisations and innovative thinkers, the Western Cape government is able to determine opportunities in the skilled labour market and develop workers to fill those gaps.

The DA-led provincial government has worked hard to establish these relationships, built on trust, to attract crucial investment to the province which in turn creates jobs.

