Weekend of Armed Robberies and Breakings in Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth – Atlas Security responded to a total of 32 incidents during a busy weekend, with Saturday (28 September 2019) making up 18 incidents.

A suspect was arrested following a house breaking in Humewood on Friday. Our control room received a call from a client in Ferndale Road, Humewood alerting us that a suspect was seen jumping over a wall after breaking into another home, he was positively identified as the suspect that had broken into another property in the same road. The suspect was detained and taken to the Mount Road Police Station.

In Walmer, another arrest was made by Atlas Security Officer, B132 after a suspect broke into a home in Villiers Road, the suspect gained access to the property by cutting the electric fence.

In another incident in Westering, a suspect was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a person who stays in Boundary Road. The suspect was spotted and arrested on the corner of Clarence and Van Riebeeck Road, Westering.

Atlas Security also made an arrests in Newton Park and Baakens Valley during the weekend. Operations Manager, Monty Montgomery says “Despite the efforts of a number of role players, crime is escalating which is a concern leading into the festive season as December and January are traditionally busy months as criminals take advantage of businesses that are closed and home owners that are away for the holidays. We encourage you to do a full assessment of your alarm now and fix or repair any zones that are not working. Please call us when you have a false alarm, false alarms take resources from someone who may be in crisis. Please test your system at least once per month”

Atlas Security Armed Response responded to the following incidents during the weekend:

Break-ins:

North End

Sidwell

Lorraine

Humewood

Korsten

Central

Walmer x 2

Baakens Valley

Mill Park

Attempted Break-Ins:

Walmer

Uitenhage

Central

Theft:

Mill Park

Walmer

Lorraine

Armed Robberies:

Sidwell

Uitenhage

