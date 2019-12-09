Breaking News
Visiting team triumphs at Thornhill soccer tournament
Week starts with more loadshedding
Blitzboks start new season with a bang in Dubai
Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique on Sunday
Laser show to open festive season in Jeffreys Bay
SAA is in business rescue: what it means, and what next
Humansdorp water reservoirs running low
Stay safe at the official swimming beaches in Kouga
The unavoidable win of a Special Rates Area
Petrol price set to rise
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Week starts with more loadshedding

Loadshedding will continue until 11 pm this evening according to the embattled power supplier Eskom.

Eskom says stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented on Monday, 9 December 2019, till 11pm.

The probability of loadshedding remains high for the week as a result of a shortage of capacity.

While Eskom has blamed wet coal supplies as the latest reason for loadshedding, energy expert Chris Yelland disagrees.

“There are many, many countries with coal-fired power stations and climates that are far wetter than the South African Highveld.

The problem is not wet coal per se, but other problems more aligned to poor management, poor maintenance, and failing plant and equipment,” said Yelland on twitter.

According to the Eskom schedule, loadshedding will affect Kouga towns as follows:

* Humansdorp/Hankey/Loerie: 5am – 7:30am and 1pm – 3:30pm

* Jeffreys Bay: 7am – 9:30am and 3pm – 5:30pm

* Patensie: 1pm – 3:30pm and 9pm – 11pm

* St Francis/Oyster Bay: 7pm – 9:30pm

* Thornhill (Metro supply area): 2am – 6:30am, 2pm – 4:30pm and 10pm – 11pm

true technologies jeffreys bay internet

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive