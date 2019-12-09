Week starts with more loadshedding

Loadshedding will continue until 11 pm this evening according to the embattled power supplier Eskom.

Eskom says stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented on Monday, 9 December 2019, till 11pm.

The probability of loadshedding remains high for the week as a result of a shortage of capacity.

While Eskom has blamed wet coal supplies as the latest reason for loadshedding, energy expert Chris Yelland disagrees.

“There are many, many countries with coal-fired power stations and climates that are far wetter than the South African Highveld.

The problem is not wet coal per se, but other problems more aligned to poor management, poor maintenance, and failing plant and equipment,” said Yelland on twitter.

According to the Eskom schedule, loadshedding will affect Kouga towns as follows:

* Humansdorp/Hankey/Loerie: 5am – 7:30am and 1pm – 3:30pm * Jeffreys Bay: 7am – 9:30am and 3pm – 5:30pm * Patensie: 1pm – 3:30pm and 9pm – 11pm * St Francis/Oyster Bay: 7pm – 9:30pm * Thornhill (Metro supply area): 2am – 6:30am, 2pm – 4:30pm and 10pm – 11pm

