Week long Festival at Vans US Open of Surfing

The 2019 Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch began yesterday on the south side of the Huntington Beach Pier.

Taking place until August 4, the US Open will host the annual week-long summer festival featuring elite surfing, skateboarding and BMX competitions.

The WSL competition commenced with the first two rounds of the Men’s Pro Junior event in two – four foot waves.

Surfing’s next generation put on a great performance for the weekend crowd at the US Open, narrowing the under-18 men’s field to the Top 16 competitors who will later compete in the event’s Quarterfinals.

Kicking off the weekend with an exciting event debut, the Vans Rebel Jam BMX street competition saw the world’s best riders christen a brand new custom-spec BMX street course.

For the first time on American soil, the Vans Rebel Jam showcased 34 talented street riders in a unique competition that celebrates fun, creativity, and innovation.

Local kids also flocked to the beach for the Vans’ annual Stoke-O-Rama surf celebration, hosted by the non-profit Positive Vibe Warriors Foundation. Stoke-O-Rama is a free, kids-only surf event featuring friendly surf sessions by age division, along with fun beach activities for local families to enjoy.

For more information, please visit World Surf League

