Water supply to St Francis Bay interrupted

Residents of St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis are asked to use water very sparingly.

The water supply to the towns’ reservoirs has been interrupted following the collapse of a suspension bridge carrying a section of the main line earlier yesterday.

A damage assessment has been done and a contractor will start repairs on Monday.

The reservoirs are being monitored and levels are currently stable.

It is, however, uncertain how long repairs will take and there is a risk that the reservoirs could dry up.

Everyone is, therefore, urged to use as little water as possible to make the available supply last as long as is possible.

