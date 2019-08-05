Water supply to Boskloof to be interrupted

Breaking News
Sage Erickson and Yago Dora victorious at Vans US Open Of Surfing
The water supply to Boskloof in Humansdorp will be interrupted periodically from August 5 to 16 to allow for the activation of the newly-installed main line.

Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor Freddy Campher said the longest interruption will take place on Wednesday, August 7, when a pressure relief valve (PRV) will also be installed.

“The water supply will be off for about six hours, from 8:30am to 14:30, on Wednesday for the installation of the PRV.

“Residents can then also expect shorter interruptions of the water supply from time to time over the period August 5 to 16 as we bring the new line in use,” he said.

Campher said a 650m-long section of the old 75mm asbestos main line to Boskloof had been replaced with a 110mm UPVC pipe.

“Boskloof has been battling with regular pipe breaks. A section of the old pipe in Protea Street has been replaced to help reduce pipe breaks and water interruptions.”

He said UPVC was a more durable and fire-resistant material.

“It is a safe means of transporting drinking water and can also be recycled, making it an eco-friendlier option than asbestos.”

He said the installation of the PRV would also help to mimimise pipe bursts and water losses within the area of Boskloof.

