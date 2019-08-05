Water supply to Boskloof to be interrupted

The water supply to Boskloof in Humansdorp will be interrupted periodically from August 5 to 16 to allow for the activation of the newly-installed main line.
Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor Freddy Campher said the longest interruption will take place on Wednesday, August 7, when a pressure relief valve (PRV) will also be installed.
“The water supply will be off for about six hours, from 8:30am to 14:30, on Wednesday for the installation of the PRV.
“Residents can then also expect shorter interruptions of the water supply from time to time over the period August 5 to 16 as we bring the new line in use,” he said.
Campher said a 650m-long section of the old 75mm asbestos main line to Boskloof had been replaced with a 110mm UPVC pipe.
“Boskloof has been battling with regular pipe breaks. A section of the old pipe in Protea Street has been replaced to help reduce pipe breaks and water interruptions.”
He said UPVC was a more durable and fire-resistant material.
“It is a safe means of transporting drinking water and can also be recycled, making it an eco-friendlier option than asbestos.”
He said the installation of the PRV would also help to mimimise pipe bursts and water losses within the area of Boskloof.