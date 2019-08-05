Water supply to Boskloof to be interrupted

The water supply to Boskloof in Humansdorp will be interrupted periodically from August 5 to 16 to allow for the activation of the newly-installed main line.

Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor Freddy Campher said the longest interruption will take place on Wednesday, August 7, when a pressure relief valve (PRV) will also be installed.

“The water supply will be off for about six hours, from 8:30am to 14:30, on Wednesday for the installation of the PRV.

“Residents can then also expect shorter interruptions of the water supply from time to time over the period August 5 to 16 as we bring the new line in use,” he said.

Campher said a 650m-long section of the old 75mm asbestos main line to Boskloof had been replaced with a 110mm UPVC pipe.

“Boskloof has been battling with regular pipe breaks. A section of the old pipe in Protea Street has been replaced to help reduce pipe breaks and water interruptions.”

He said UPVC was a more durable and fire-resistant material.

“It is a safe means of transporting drinking water and can also be recycled, making it an eco-friendlier option than asbestos.”

He said the installation of the PRV would also help to mimimise pipe bursts and water losses within the area of Boskloof.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

