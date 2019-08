The water supply to sections of Aston Bay will be interrupted for up to four hours at a time on Tuesday and Wednesday, 13 and 14 August.

The interruptions are necessary for the installation of water infrastructure at various points in the area.

It is difficult to predict which sections will be affected at which times, as it depends on how quickly work progresses. The work is being done by a contractor, Re-Solve/EAS JV.

