Jeffreys Bay
Water running low in St Francis Bay

The taps in sections of St Francis Bay have started drying up following the collapse of a suspension bridge carrying a section of the main supply line to the town’s reservoirs over the weekend.

Emergency repairs should be completed by this afternoon, however, it will take up to two days for the reservoirs to fill up and the supply to households to normalise.

At this stage only residents from Santareme have reported that they have no water. A water tanker will, therefore, be stationed on the corner of Tarragona Road and St Francis Drive from 10am today should those affected wish to collect water.

“We ask that residents from other affected areas alert our call centre (042 200 2200) should their taps start drying up. Alternatively, it can be reported through the Link app,” said the Kouga Municipality in a statement.

