Major repairs will be done on the water pipe bridge crossing in Impala Street today Wednesday, 27 November.

The work will take place from 7am to 10pm.

The affected areas – which will not have water during this time – are the whole of Kabeljous and a section of Wavecrest, from AD Keet Street to the ocean, as well as from Mopanie Street to Broom Street and Chevron Street.

Photo: Joey Nel

