Water crises looms again in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay – The combined levels of the dams supplying Kouga with water have dropped below 40 % and a renewed call has gone out to residents and businesses to save water.

“There has been very rain in the catchment areas over the past few months,” said Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks. “The rainfall for August was in fact the lowest on record for the past 100 years.”

According to the South African Weather Service, only 3 mm of rain was recorded in the Kouga area this past August – 4,7 mm was recorded way back in 1985.

Dam levels this week stood at 17 % for the Impofu Dam, 36 % for the Kouga Dam, 53 % for the Loerie Dam and and 89 % for the Churchill Dam.

“The towns of Hankey and Patensie, whcih rely on the Kouga Dam for water, are the hardest hit and water rationing is already taking place in these towns,” said Hendricks.

“While we expect our water augumentation projects to significantly boost the supply of water to all towns once they have been completed, we cannot relax efforts to save water.”

