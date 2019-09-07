War on potholes in Kouga powers up

Jeffreys Bay – Extra muscles and machines have been secured for Kouga’s war against potholes.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said two new asphalt cutters and pipe cutters had been added to the municipality’s arsenal to improve the quality of pothole repairs.

“The first 17 additional workers have also been appointed and joined Kouga’s road repair teams last week. A total of 70 extra workers are set to be brought on board on a temporary basis to help fight the war,” he said.

Hendricks recently launched a special Mayoral intervention programme, aimed at strengthening the municipality’s capacity to repair roads.

He said 32 staffers from the municipality’s Infrastructure and Engineering directorate also recently completed intensive training on road repairs.

The training, which included a practical and theoretical component, focused on the application of hot asphalt mix, maintaining and repairing bituminous road surfaces, erecting and maintaining guardrails and road construction sites.

“Kouga’s roads were not maintained by the previous regimes, resulting in a backlog of more than R500-million,” he said.

“While the intervention will not mean the end of all potholes, it will set a new standard for repairs and bring us closer to a more permanent fix.”

Hendricks said the municipality would also be going on tender to appoint a contractor to reseal roads.

Thirty-two roads and parking areas, with a total surface area of 140 977m², were resealed in Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, St Francis Bay, Cape St Francis, Hankey and Patensie over the past financial year.

“We look forward to expanding the programme and will continue looking for innovative ways to get all our roads up to an acceptable standard,” he said.

