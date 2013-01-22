Vacancy for registered Nurse in Humansdorp – locum position

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
St Francis Hospice (Kouga) has a vacancy for a professional nurse to serve as a locum for patients in the Kouga area.

Applicants must have RN license to practice in South Africa. A South African driver’s license is essential to the job as patients are visited in their own homes.

Kouga is situated 80 – 100 km west of Port Elizabeth and includes the towns of Humansdorp, St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay.

The Benefits:

Remuneration commensurate with hours worked as well as qualification and experience.

The Location:

St Francis Hospice Humansdorp. 40 Piet Uys Street

Closing Date:

Please submit comprehensive CV to kouga@stfrancishospice.za.org or hand deliver at 40 Piet Uys Street Humansdorp by noon on Friday 12th July 2019.

