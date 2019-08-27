Two suspects arrested after bike is stolen in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay – The South African Police arrested two men for stealing the same bicycle within ten minutes in two separate incidents yesterday.

On Monday, 26 August 2019 around 13:00, police responded to a complaint of house breaking in progress in Kwagga Street, Jeffreys Bay.

At the scene, police were given a description of a suspect who stole a bicycle from the garage. Police spotted the suspect fitting the same description about three kilometres away.

The suspect on seeing a police vehicle, dropped a bicycle on the ground, and fled on foot towards the nearest informal settlement. Police cornered the suspect in between shacks and arrested him.

As police returned to the spot, where the bicycle was dropped, it was missing.

The bicycle wheel prints led the police to the nearest shack, where a bicycle was found and another man was arrested for possession of stolen property.

The two men aged 22 and 26 are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today Tuesday, 27 August 2019 on charges of possession of suspected stolen property, housebreaking and theft respectively.

