Two South Africans surfers on 2020 World Champion Tour

Jordy Smith, a previous winner of the Corona Open JBay, will be joined on the elite World Championship Tour by Jeffreys Bay local Matt McGillivrey.

The 2019 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) season closed with Carissa Moore (HAW) claiming a fourth World Title and Italo Ferriera (BRA) earning his first, and the elite class of surfers has been set for 2020.

The 2020 men’s Championship Tour class will be contested by the WSL Top 34, made up of the Top 22 finishers on the 2019 CT Jeep Leaderboard, the Top 10 finishers on the 2019 Qualifying Series (QS), and two WSL wildcards.

Smith ended third on the Championship Tour and is well set to challenge for the World Title in 2020. McGillivrey qualified for the first time to surf on the Championship Tour and will be looking for a good result in his home town of Jeffreys Bay during the Corona Open JBay.

2019 Top 22 CT:

Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Gabriel Medina (BRA)

Jordy Smith (ZAF)

Filipe Toledo (BRA)

Kolohe Andino (USA)

Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

John John Florence (HAW)

Kelly Slater (USA)

Owen Wright (AUS)

Jeremy Flores (FRA)

Julian Wilson (AUS)

Seth Moniz (HAW)

Michel Bourez (FRA)

Ryan Callinan (AUS)

Jack Freestone (AUS)

Griffin Colapinto (USA)

Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Wade Carmichael (AUS)

Adrian Buchan (AUS)

Conner Coffin (USA)

Peterson Crisanto (BRA)

Yago Dora (BRA)

2019 Top 10 QS (minus double qualifiers from CT):

Frederico Morais (PRT)

Jadson Andre (BRA)

Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)

Jack Robinson (AUS)

Alex Ribeiro (BRA)

Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Ethan Ewing (AUS)

Connor O’Leary (AUS)

Deivid Silva (BRA)

Morgan Cibilic (AUS)

WSL Wildcards:

Adriano de Souza (BRA)

TBD: Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) / Mikey Wright (AUS)

“We have a unique situation with the WSL men’s wildcards for the 2020 season,” Pat O’Connell, SVP of Tours and Competition, said.

“After reviewing our criteria, as well as the independent medical board assessments, we believe both Leonardo Fioravanti and Mikey Wright have equitable cases for the second 2020 wildcard.

After working with our event partners and speaking to both surfers, we have arranged for both Leo and Mikey to compete in the first three CT events of 2020 – Gold Coast, Bells Beach, and Margaret River.

The surfer who finishes highest on the rankings across that opening Australian leg will receive the second WSL wildcard for the remainder of the 2020 season.”

The 2020 elite women’s CT class will be contested by the WSL Top 17, made up of the Top 10 finishers on the 2019 CT Jeep Leaderboard, the Top 6 finishers on the 2019 Qualifying Series (QS) and one WSL wildcard.

2019 Top 10 CT:

Carissa Moore (HAW)*

Caroline Marks (USA)

Lakey Peterson (USA)

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)

Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

Courtney Conlogue (USA)

Johanne Defay (FRA)

Malia Manuel (HAW)

Nikki Van Dijk (AUS)

Carissa Moore has withdrawn from the 2020 CT season. She will be replaced by Brisa Hennessy (CRI) on the CT qualification rankings.

2019 Top 6 QS (minus double qualifiers from CT):

Isabella Nichols (AUS)

Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

Sage Erickson (USA)

Brisa Hennessy (CRI)*

Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Keely Andrew (AUS)

* Brisa Hennessy moves into Carissa Moore’s CT qualification spot, opening up the QS qualification spot to Amuro Tsuzuki (JPN)

WSL Wildcard:

Tyler Wright (AUS)

