Environmental
Two Rhino poachers shot and killed in Kruger National Park

SANParks have confirmed the arrest of a suspected rhino poacher during a counter-poaching operations on 12 December 2019 and the death of two suspected rhino poachers in a contact on the same day with Rangers in the Kruger National Park (KNP).

In the first incident, Pretoriuskop Rangers conducting follow-up operations during the early morning made contact with a group of three suspected poachers.

During the contact, one suspect was arrested and the remaining two managed to make good their escape.

In the second incident, Pretoriuskop Rangers made contact with a group of three suspected poachers just before midnight.

During the contact, two of the suspects were fatally wounded and the third managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

A loaded heavy calibre firearm, ammunition and poaching equipment were recovered at the scene.

Follow up investigations relating to both the incidents are currently underway.

Photo: Joey Nel

