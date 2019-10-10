Two elderly women murdered in Port Elizabeth retirement home

An unknown number of supects gained access to a retirement home in Port Elizabeth and murdered two elderly woman.

On Thursday, 10 October 2019 at about 05:45, staff discovered the two women in separate rooms at a Retirement Centre in Stella Londt Drive.

It is alleged that during the early hours of this morning, the unknown number of suspects entered the premises through an unlocked door and security gate on the upper level of the main building in the complex.

The suspects entered the first room where they confronted Ms Agnes Elaine Burns, who was 91 years old. She was found on the bed with her feet and hands tied and her mouth gagged. The room was ransacked .

The suspects then entered another room further down the passage where they then confronted Ms Rosemary Langton (87). She was also found with hands and feet tied and mouth gagged and her room was also ransacked.

Police believe robbery to be the motive. At this stage it is not known what was taken .

Two cases of murder and house robbery are under investigation.