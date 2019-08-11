Breaking News
Three arrested in Humansdorp for being in possession of stolen meat
Tourists’ safety warrants ministerial intervention – DA
Photo of the day – lightning strike near St Francis Bay
Police return to the Johannesburg CBD to restore law and order
Humansdorp man murdered at home
The ANC has broken its election promises
Crime fighters supported in Jeffreys Bay
Report illegal taverns in Jeffreys Bay
Kouga Municipality making progress under DA governance
Addo and Kirkwood areas vulnerable to farm attacks
You are here:  /   / 
South Africa
Tourists’ safety warrants ministerial intervention – DA
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for an inter-ministerial committee to tackle ‘tourism safety concerns’ in light of reports of foreign visitors cancelling trips because of recent attacks on tourists.

Cancellations ‘do not bode well for the country’s already fragile economy as tourism is an essential contributor to South Africa’s economy, especially in the Western Cape’, the party warned.

DA Shadow Minister of Tourism Manny de Freitas said in a statement that while the party agreed that attacks on tourists were ‘isolated’, tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s assurance that South Africa ‘is a safe holiday destination leaves (potential visitors) with little comfort as they need assurance that the country can address the matter effectively’.

Anxieties about tourists’ safety were brought to the fore by the recent death of Ukrainian businessman Ivan Ivanov who was stabbed while hiking above Chapman’s Peak Drive in Cape Town.

De Freitas said the DA commended the police for arresting suspects in the case, but said ‘this does little to change the perception by potential tourists that South Africa is unsafe’.

The DA proposed an inter-ministerial committee including the ministers of police; home affairs; forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs; sports, recreation, arts and culure; and tourism ‘to work together to ensure that tourists are indeed safe in reality and in perception’.

De Freitas said: ‘Not addressing this matter will have a direct impact on our economy and job creation as less tourists means less employed people within the tourism and hospitality sector.’

First published on Daily Friend

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive