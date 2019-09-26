Tough conditions on Day One of the SA Junior Surfing Champs in JBay

Tough conditions on Day One of the SA Junior Surfing Champs in JBay

Tough conditions on Day One of the SA Junior Surfing Champs in JBay

Small waves, tough onshore conditions and a chilly wind greeted surfers on Day One of the 2019 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay.

Despite the conditions, there were some high quality performances posted by a number of surfers throughout the day.

Brad Scott of Cape Town Surfriders made a great start to his SA Junior Championships campaign when he posted the highest score of the day, a 15, 50 points out of a possible 20 in the first heat of the U16 Division.

His team mate Luke Van Wyk also won his first round heat in this division as did Daniel Emslie and Mitch du Preez of Buffalo City Surfriders, Christian Venter and Josh Myburgh of Cape Winelands Surfriders and Luke Thompson and Nate Spalding of eThekweni Surfriders.

In the U18 Boys first round, defending SA Champion Tide Lee Ireland posted a 14, 25 to record the highest score in this division. Other heat winners were Ireland’s eThekweni team mate Karl Steen, Luke Slijpen, Eli Beukes and Manoa Robb of Cape Town, Thomas Lindhorst of Buffalo City and Angelo Faulkner of Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders.

Nate Colby’s 12, 25 was the highest score in the U14 Boys round one. His eThekweni team mates Ntokozo “Surpise” Maphumalo, a 2018 Sea Harvest Surfing Excellence Award recipient, and Joel Trickett, also won their heats as did River Gericke of Eden Surfriders, Leo Letschert of Cape Town, Joel Dace and Nathan Plomaritis of Nelson Mandela Bay and Joel Fowles of Buffalo City.

In the U18 Girls round one Tayla de Coning’s 14,25 was the highest heat score, Other heat winners were Summer Sutton of Cape Town and Gabi Lailvaux of eThekeweni.

At stake at the 2019 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships are individual national titles for Under 12, Under 14, Under 16 and Under 18 boys and girls along with the coveted Freedom Cup, which was introduced in 2003 and goes to the district whose team members accumulate the highest points tally across all age divisions.

Over 250 surfers are competing in the event, making it the biggest junior surf contest on the annual Surfing South Africa calendar.

Photo: Ian Thurtell

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

