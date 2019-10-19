Top seeds rise while Wildcards fall at MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal

The MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal continued in improved conditions with four-to-six foot surf and light winds to complete the Elimination Rounds as well as the men’s Round of 32 (Round 3) yesterday.

11X World Champion Kelly Slater (USA) put together one of the day’s standout performances to edge out Sebastian Zietz (HAW) in their Round 3 matchup.

The Floridian looked rejuvenated as he tore apart the lefts and rights of Supertubos to post an impressive 15.56 heat total without locking into barrels or going to the air.

Currently sitting 13th on the Jeep leaderboard, Slater is mathematically still in the Tokyo 2020 qualifying race but he’ll need a couple of major results in the remaining events this season.

Current Jeep Yellow Jersey Gabriel Medina (BRA) and World No. 3 Jordy Smith (ZAF) also made their way into the third round of competition, besting wildcards Miguel Blanco (PRT) and Crosby Colapinto (USA) respectively.

The high-flying Brasilian Medina sent a big frontside straight air on his best wave and never looked threatened or under pressure as he gently landed his maneuver and moved on to Round 4.

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Men’s Round 4 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Griffin Colapinto (USA)

HEAT 2: Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Michael Rodrigues (BRA)

HEAT 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Wade Carmichael (AUS)

HEAT 4: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Kelly Slater (USA)

HEAT 5: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Caio Ibelli (BRA)

HEAT 6: Peterson Crisanto (BRA) vs. Jesse Mendes (BRA)

HEAT 7: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Conner Coffin (USA)

HEAT 8: Jack Freestone (AUS) vs. Soli Bailey (AUS)

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Women’s Round 3 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Bronte Macaulay (AUS)

HEAT 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Macy Callaghan (AUS)

HEAT 3: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) vs. Keely Andrew (AUS)

HEAT 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Coco Ho (HAW)

HEAT 5: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Paige Hareb (NZL)

HEAT 6: Johanne Defay (FRA) vs. Brisa Hennessy (HAW)

HEAT 7: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Silvana Lima (BRA)

HEAT 8: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Nikki Van Dijk (AUS)

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Men’s Round 3 Results:

HEAT 1: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 8.57 DEF. Crosby Colapinto (USA) 3.17

HEAT 2: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 10.80 DEF. Adrian Buchan (AUS) 7.54

HEAT 3: Kolohe Andino (USA) 11.83 DEF. Jadson Andre (BRA) 8.17

HEAT 4: Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 9.27 DEF. Deivid Silva (BRA) 7.27

HEAT 5: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 14.60 DEF. Vasco Ribeiro (PRT) 10.10

HEAT 6: Wade Carmichael (AUS) 11.10 DEF. Yago Dora (BRA) 10.60

HEAT 7: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 12.30 DEF. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 11.86

HEAT 8: Kelly Slater (USA) 15.56 DEF. Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 1.93

HEAT 9: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.67 DEF. Miguel Blanco (PRT) 8.33

HEAT 10: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 12.97 DEF. Michel Bourez (FRA) 11.57

HEAT 11: Peterson Crisanto (BRA) 16.54 DEF. Jeremy Flores (FRA) 15.00

HEAT 12: Jesse Mendes (BRA) 11.20 DEF. Owen Wright (AUS) 10.93

HEAT 13: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 16.20 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 10.33

HEAT 14: Conner Coffin (USA) 13.64 DEF. Willian Cardoso (BRA) 9.60

HEAT 15: Jack Freestone (AUS) 15.00 DEF. Joan Duru (FRA) 11.10

HEAT 16: Soli Bailey (AUS) 12.70 DEF. Julian Wilson (AUS) 11.43

MEO Rip Curl Pro Portugal Men’s Elimination Round 2 Results:

HEAT 1: Owen Wright (AUS) 10.96 DEF. Miguel Blanco (PRT) 9.87, Ricardo Christie (NZL) 6.60

HEAT 2: Crosby Colapinto (USA) 12.10 DEF. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 11.47, Seth Moniz (HAW) 9.66

HEAT 3: Jesse Mendes (BRA) 15.90 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 12.76, Ryan Callinan (AUS) 11.33

HEAT 4: Soli Bailey (AUS) 13.00 DEF. Michel Bourez (FRA) 10.60, Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 8.46

