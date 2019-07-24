Top Men and Women Surfers set their eyes on Vans US Open of Surfing

The World Surf League (WSL) Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch qill be welcoming some of the world’s top men and women surfers back to Huntington Beach, California, beginning July 27 – August 4.

“Surf City USA” proudly hosts the men and women’s Qualifying Series (QS), men and women Pro Junior Tour, the Vans Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational longboard competition and Vans Stoke-O-Rama in a week long frenzy of surfing action and festivities for all to enjoy.

The women’s QS returns to Huntington Beach for the first time since 2005 and offers 10,000 points toward Championship Tour (CT) qualification, a first in the WSL era.

Seven-time WSL Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) and hometown hero, and defending event winner, Courtney Conlogue will be joined by the likes of QS elite that have every intention of showing what they’re capable of on a world stage.

With the first QS 10,000 of the men’s QS in the books following Ballito, South Africa, the CT qualification picture got its first real glance at who’s in the mix and now the Huntington Beach Pier arena awaits those hopefuls.

Two-time defending event winner Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) is back to represent his hometown of Huntington Beach and vie for an unprecedented three-peat Vans US Open of Surfing title while taking on the likes of fellow CT competitor and QS No. 1 Jadson Andre (BRA), and an onslaught of qualification threats Jorgann Couzinet (FRA), Nat Young (USA) and Matt Banting (AUS), both former CT competitors, and many more.

“I am so excited to go back home,” said Igarashi. “I haven’t been back to Huntington Beach since the first Championship Tour event in April.

Just living out of a suitcase gets really tiring, but I am so used to it now. I cannot wait to go see my parents and to see my friends back in Huntington.

To be able to compete in front of the crowd and the local fans is the best way to go back home. I am going to do whatever I can to win it.

Even though it has nothing to do with the World Title or the Olympics, there is nothing more I want than to win it three years in a row.”

The Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch runs July 27 – August 4 at Huntington Beach Pier, Huntington Beach, California.

