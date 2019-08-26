Top class rugby and entertainment at Lentefees

Boasting several new events and improvements, the second annual Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees is set to put a blooming spring in festival-goers’ step at the end of the month.

The not to be missed festival, to take place at the Nico Malan High School in Humansdorp from August 30 to 31, will sport close to 100 stalls – including agricultural and vehicle stalls – top-class entertainment, adrenaline-packed junior and senior rugby action, a farm run and women’s FitFest.

Young children can enjoy a fun time at the supervised Kiddies Fun Zone. There will also be a beer, wine and gin bar for the duration of the festival.

Lentefees Rugby Tournament

The highlight of the festival is the First Choice 7s Rugby Elite Tournament, hosted by Nico Malan High School. The tournament will see eight primary schools and 16 high schools battle it out on the field.

Primary schools to take to the field are Jeffreys Bay, Stulting, Victory Christian School, Pellsrus, Gamtoosvallei, Graslaagte, Kruisfontein and Charlo.

The top high school teams are Nico Malan(Humansdorp), Paarl Boys’ High (Paarl), Grey Boys’ High (Port Elizabeth), St Andrews College (Grahamstown), Outeniqua High (George), Framesby (Port Elizabeth), Brandwag (Uitenhage), Daniel Pienaar Technical High School (Uitenhage), Noord-Kaap (Kimberley), Graeme College (Grahamstown), Despatch (Despatch), Humansdorp Secondary School (Humansdorp), Itembelihle (Port Elizabeth), Grens (East London), Oakdale (Riversdale) and PE 7’s invitational team (Cilliers and Andrew Rabie).

The winning teams will respectively walk away with R5 000 (primary school) and R7 000 (high school), while the runners-up will receive R3 000 (primary school) and R7 000 (high school).

Lentefees Entertainment

On the entertainment front, music-lovers can look forward to performances by Refentse and Henning Joubert on the Friday, and Leah and Ivan Roux on Saturday.

Day time artists include the Talhado Marimba Steel Band, Darnè Claassen, Green Door and The Wandering Watsons. Bester die Renoster and Dance Dynamics will also entertain audience members.

Lentefees Farm Run

A fun Farm Run will leave the starting blocks at Nico Malan High School on Saturday, August 31 – a first for the festival. The event consists of three categories: 10km run, 5km fun and a Mini Spar Dash.

The 10km run will kick off at 07:30 at R130 per runner, while the 5km family fun run at R90 per entrant will make a dash for the finish line at 07:30. Tickets include admission to the Lentefees on the day of the race.

Entry to the Mini Spar Dash cost R10 per person. Enter online at www.quicket.co.za.

Lentefees FitFest

The adrenaline-packed fun does not stop there.

The Lentefees, in conjunction with Biokineticist Anzerie Harper, Village on Main SuperSpar and Powerade Zero, will present a Women’s FitFest on August 31 from 11:00 to 13:00 – another first for the region.

Activities include a 90 minute fitness event (including a high intensity total body workout, zumba, taebo, and stretch and breathing exerci-ses), keynote speakers, and hydration stations powered by Powerade Zero and Aqua Spa.

Various local medical practitio-ners will be available for advice after the event. Young and old, fitness-junkies and those not so fit, and ladies of all shapes and sizes are encouraged to join in on the fun.

Tickets for the Fit Fest cost R110 per person, while entry to the Fit Fest and 5km Farm Run or Fit Fest and 10km Farm Run will be R120 and R150 respectively. Tickets include admission to the Lentefees on Saturday, August 31. Enter online at www.quicket.co.za.

Lentefees Information

The festival started with the idea of a 7s rugby tournament, the brainchild of Lex Gutche from Woodlands Dairy, and quickly developed into a two-day festival – catering for the whole community.

Tickets cost R80 for adults and R50 for children, and include entry to all shows. Weekend passes are also available.

For more information, contact Nico Malan High School at 042 295 1130 or send an email to nicomalan@gemail.com. Alternatively, visit their website at www.lentefees.nicomalan.co.za.

