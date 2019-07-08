Top Bands confirmed for Corona Open JBay

JBay – Headline acts confirmed for the Vibe In The Park free live music sessions at the JBay Winterfest are Desmond And The Tutus, Jeremy Loops and the highly popular Easy Freak. Other acts include World Of Birds, The Steezies along with a host of local bands.

Desmond and the Tutus is one of South Africa’s favourite bands, and they always have an electric live performance. As one of the headliners, this band had the crowd enjoying their performance last year, and will be strutting their stuff during the Vibe In The Park sessions this year.

Apart from his popular songs getting massive airplay, and the fact that he surfs, the one-man modern folk band that is Jeremy Loops is also often in the media for his approach to being environmentally conscious and looking after the planet.

His most recent album, ‘Critical as Water’ deals with the environment and the water crisis that faces many. A larger than life character, his single, Waves, shows the singer styling on a few clean waves up north.

Easy Freak is one of the bands you dont want to miss at JBay Winterfest. They are the headline act on 19 July and will start playing at 7 pm in the Supertubes Park.

Easy Freak’s sound is hard to pin down. It draws influence from 70’s/80’s funk music, from modern day hip-hop, from dance music, from jazz; it’s all good stuff!

Groove, catchy melodies, and emotion. Their music makes people feel something real.

The acts will all take place between two and eight o’clock at the Supertubes Park, so that everyone can gather in the late afternoon and enjoy the vibes.

Both The Steezies and World Of Birds performed last year at the Corona JBay Open, with World Of Birds playing an impressive gig, and with frontman Nic Preen particularly striking. Hailing from Cape Town and the surfing Preen family, this band has dedicated fans and followers and their performances are always packed.

World Of Birds © Kody McGregor

The performances forms part of the JBay Winterfest, which runs from 6 – 22 July. The anchor event of the festival is the Corona Open JBay Championship Tour surfing event for both men and women.

The 2019 JBay Winterfest is going to be a hive of activity, with something for everyone. There will be public shuttles from the event site into town, there will be signings with the best surfers in the world, free music sessions in the evenings, and the entire event site is a plastic-free zone.

The JBay Winterfest is sponsored by Kouga Municipality and Howler – cashless event solutions.

