Top away trips in the Guinness PRO14

With the release of the 2019/2020 Guinness PRO14 fixtures on the horizon, there will be plenty of away days for fans to prepare for next season.

Trips across the Irish Sea, a long weekend away in South Africa or a visit to the north of Italy are all on the cards for supporters who are willing to go the extra mile.

Here are some of the top away trips to explore this season.

CARDIFF, WALES

A combination of old and new is at the heart of this city which has copious amounts of attractions when visiting the home of the Cardiff Blues.

In the middle of the city is Cardiff Castle, which originates from Roman times, and just behind the grounds is Bute Park – the perfect location for a morning stroll.

For a dose of culture, you can visit the National Museum Cardiff which houses the largest collection of Impressionist art outside of Paris or you can explore the tale of the city at the Museum of Cardiff.

While the Arcades provide an excellent opportunity for some retail therapy with independent shops, cafes and restaurants galore.

GALWAY, IRELAND

From a small fishing town to a thriving medieval town, Galway has history and culture in droves.

While taking in a trip to Connacht, make sure to indulge in the food scene.

With cafes, bistros, fine-dining restaurants and pubs to choose from you’ll be spoilt for choice.

If you have a few hours to spare, there are plenty of sights to visit on the doorsteps with the Cliffs of Moher, the Aran Islands or a scenic cruise along the Corrib River just a short journey away.

PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA

A trip to the Southern Kings means a weekend away to soak up the sun in the southern hemisphere.

Enjoy the vast array of beaches on offer and explore the wildlife on the coast by visiting the Cape Recife Nature reserve or the Bird Island Marine Protected Area.

The history of the area can be discovered through the Donkin Heritage Trail which follows in the footsteps of the 1820 settlers and links 47 historical sites in central Port Elizabeth.

Food fusion is the flavour of the day with a variety of dining experiences from food trucks, pop-up diners and local markets to restaurants with something for everyone.

A trip to South Africa would be incomplete without a visit to nearby Jeffreys Bay and its world class beaches and surf breaks.

Enjoy some of the local craft beer and buy a surf branded t shirt as a memento of your trip. Jeffreys Bay is also home to the Corona Open JBay, a world championship surf event that takes place at Supertubes – known as the world’s best wave.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND

The Royal Mile is at the heart of Edinburgh with star attractions including the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Arthur’s Seat and the modern parliament building all next to one another.

The UNESCO World Heritage site sees the medieval Old and Georgian New Towns set against each other with the Grassmarket and Calton Hill some of the key features.

Before going to see Edinburgh Rugby, take a visit to the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh or discover the exhibits at the National Museum of Scotland.

The best of Scottish cuisine can be sampled through the award-winning restaurants, cafes and bars that line the streets.

TREVISO, ITALY

The home of Benetton Rugby is located just 40 minutes from Venice and features its own collection of canals.

Defensive fortifications are key to the character of this ancient city with the original city walls, guard towers and gates still standing.

One of the standout features is Treviso Cathedral, which has an original crypt dating back to the 11th century and the west front has a Roman temple feel.

You can also head just outside the city and explore the vineyards from Treviso to Valdobbiadene to see where prosecco is made.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

