Three days of non-stop fun at JBay Makiti

Jeffreys Bay is gearing up for three days of non-stop fun at the JBay Makiti.

Set to take place at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park from Friday to Sunday (20 to 22 September), the JBay Makiti will feature top national artists, more than 100 food and market stalls, a colour run, World Cup rugby, a gospel show and loads of kiddies’ entertainment.

“We’re very excited to be hosting so many big names at one event right here in Jeffreys Bay,” said Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“Kouga has set out to become the Events Capital of South Africa to increase tourist numbers and a festival like this puts us solidly on the right track.”

National artists who will be performing, include Early B and Fatman on Friday; Tarryn Lamb, ADAM, Dewald Wasserfall, Brendan Peyper and the Country Legends on Saturday; and Demi Lee Moore, Elvis Blue and Corlea Botha on Sunday.

Hendricks said rugby lovers were also in for a treat, with the highly-anticipated World Cup Rugby match between the Springboks and All Blacks set to be screened live from 11:45 on Saturday.

“The JBay Makiti is a family festival and there will be plenty for the younger set to enjoy as well,” he said.

“This includes a visit by 12 cartoon favourites, including Peppa Pig and the Minions, who will be at the terrain on both Saturday and Sunday to meet their fans.”

He said additional parking would be available at Jeffreys Bay Primary School, with Riksha Tours providing free transport to Makiti-goers to and from the festival terrain, school and other designated parking areas.

One-day tickets for Friday and Sunday cost R70 for adults, R50 for pensioners and Sassa card holders and R20 for children aged five to 12 years old.

Tickets for Saturday cost R90 for adults, R50 for pensioners and Sassa card holders and R40 for children aged five to 12 years old. Children four years and younger, enter free.

For the full festival programme, visit www.jbaymakiti.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

