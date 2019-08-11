Breaking News
Three arrested in Humansdorp for being in possession of stolen meat
Tourists’ safety warrants ministerial intervention – DA
Photo of the day – lightning strike near St Francis Bay
Police return to the Johannesburg CBD to restore law and order
Humansdorp man murdered at home
The ANC has broken its election promises
Crime fighters supported in Jeffreys Bay
Report illegal taverns in Jeffreys Bay
Kouga Municipality making progress under DA governance
Addo and Kirkwood areas vulnerable to farm attacks
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Three arrested in Humansdorp for being in possession of stolen meat

The South African  Police have arrested three men for possession of stolen meat in Humansdorp.

Spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli says police members were busy with routine crime prevention duties in Penny Lane on Friday afternoon around 4 pm when they noticed three men carrying bags.

They started acting suspiciously when they saw the police vehicle.

Nkohli says the three were stopped, and upon searching the bags, police found raw meat.

He says instead of providing an explanation for the meat, they chose to remain silent.

They were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 49, are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok lauded the members for the good work.

“The Rural Safety Strategy includes regular patrols near farms and abattoirs to curb stock theft incidents”, added Brig Lebok

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive