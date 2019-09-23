Things to do in South Africa: Addo Elephant Park

Addo Elephant Park is the undiscovered gem of South Africa’s game reserves.

Home to over 600 African elephants, one always bumps into the majestic animals either congregating at a water hole or walking through the Eastern Cape thicket.

There are also buffalo, lion, the flightless dung beetle as well as the largest breeding colony of Cape Gannet in the world at the coastal section of Addo Elephant Park.

One of the top attractions in Addo is the 17 Lion that roam the plains and valleys of the Park.

The over 400 Cape buffalo are seen more often during the day due to the influence of lion reintroduction. This is one of the largest disease-free herds in South Africa.

The rare flightless dung beetle is king of the road in Addo, with signs warning visitors that this recycling machine has right of way.

The beetles are only seen when conditions are not too hot and not too cold and play an important role in recycling nutrients and helping the growth of thicket vegetation.

There is plenty of accommodation at Addo Elephant Park with camping, safari tents as well as chalets on offer.

The popular main rest camp of the park offers a wide variety of accommodation units to suit all tastes and plenty of activities to keep visitors busy.

A unique feature is the waterhole lookout point, floodlit at night, within the camp as well as the underground hide, allowing close encounters with wildlife at the waterhole.

The evenings are punctuated with the calls of lion, spotted hyena and jackal while francolin and bokmakierie herald each dawn. Accommodation units are situated within easy walking distance of each other and of facilities such as the swimming pool, restaurant and shop.

All accommodation is serviced and equipped with crockery, cutlery, cooking utensils, bedding, towels and soap. Each accommodation unit has a braai area outside.

