Tender for route and design of Duine Road Extension, Jeffreys Bay

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)
DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING
NOTICE 113/2019
APPOINTMENT OF A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER FOR DUINE ROAD
EXTENSION
Suitably Qualified Professional Service providers are hereby invited to submit
tenders for the Route Determination, Design and Implementation of Duine Road
Extension in Jeffreys Bay.
Tenders
An electronic copy of the tender scope of works will be available on E-Tender
portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za.
Printed copies of the Tender Document will be available at a non- refundable
fee of R300 per document as from Friday, 14 June 2019 from the Registry
Section, 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay,6330 Tel No: 042 2002200.
Please note:
• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be
accepted.
• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system.
• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods
with a stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.
• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin
to be submitted.
• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier
database as per the registration requirements.
• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be
submitted.
• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status
level Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI
format must be submitted to validate the claim.
• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof,
appoint more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the
lowest or any tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any
contractor.
• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.
• Eligibility as detailed in the Conditions of Tender will apply (see F2.1 in Section
T1.2: Tender Data) will be applicable. A tender offer not satisfying the stated
eligibility criteria will be eliminated
• Functionality as detailed in the Conditions of Tender will apply (see F3.8.2 in
Section T1.2: Tender Data). Tenderers are required to demonstrate their
ability to undertake the work and provide proof of experience and
expertise. Tenders failing to score a minimum of 70% for Functionality will be
eliminated.
• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other
venue will not be considered.
Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to
tenders@kouga.gov.za and copied to jdutoit@kouga.gov.za
Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 113/2019:
“APPOINTMENT OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER FOR DUINE ROAD
EXTENTION”, must be placed in the Tender Box in the foyer of the Municipal
Offices at 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay on or before MONDAY, 15 JULY 2019
at 12:00.
C. Du Plessis
Municipal Manager
Photo: Joey Nel