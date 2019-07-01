Tender for route and design of Duine Road Extension, Jeffreys Bay

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108)

DIRECTORATE: INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENGINEERING

NOTICE 113/2019

APPOINTMENT OF A PROFESSIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER FOR DUINE ROAD

EXTENSION

Suitably Qualified Professional Service providers are hereby invited to submit

tenders for the Route Determination, Design and Implementation of Duine Road

Extension in Jeffreys Bay.

Tenders

An electronic copy of the tender scope of works will be available on E-Tender

portal www.etender.gov.za or the municipal website www.kouga.gov.za.

Printed copies of the Tender Document will be available at a non- refundable

fee of R300 per document as from Friday, 14 June 2019 from the Registry

Section, 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay,6330 Tel No: 042 2002200.

Please note:

• Telegraphic, telephonic, telex, facsimile, email or late tenders will not be

accepted.

• This contract will be evaluated on the 80/20 point scoring system.

• The Guidelines for locally produced goods or locally manufactured goods

with a stipulated minimum threshold where applicable will be applied.

• A valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate and the Tax compliance Status pin

to be submitted.

• Prospective Service Providers must register on Kouga Municipality’s Supplier

database as per the registration requirements.

• The National Treasury Central Supplier Database Summary report must be

submitted.

• In order to claim Preference points a valid originally or certified B-BBEE Status

level Verification certificate or a Sworn Affidavit completed on the DTI

format must be submitted to validate the claim.

• The Council reserves the right to accept any tender and, or part thereof,

appoint more than one contractor, and does not bind itself to accept the

lowest or any tender. The Council reserves the right to appoint any

contractor.

• The validity period for submission must be 120 days from the closing date.

• Eligibility as detailed in the Conditions of Tender will apply (see F2.1 in Section

T1.2: Tender Data) will be applicable. A tender offer not satisfying the stated

eligibility criteria will be eliminated

• Functionality as detailed in the Conditions of Tender will apply (see F3.8.2 in

Section T1.2: Tender Data). Tenderers are required to demonstrate their

ability to undertake the work and provide proof of experience and

expertise. Tenders failing to score a minimum of 70% for Functionality will be

eliminated.

• Tenders that are deposited in the incorrect box or delivered to any other

venue will not be considered.

Any inquiries relating to this tender must be submitted in writing via e-mail to

tenders@kouga.gov.za and copied to jdutoit@kouga.gov.za

Completed documents in a sealed envelope endorsed “NOTICE NO: 113/2019:

“APPOINTMENT OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICE PROVIDER FOR DUINE ROAD

EXTENTION”, must be placed in the Tender Box in the foyer of the Municipal

Offices at 33 Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay on or before MONDAY, 15 JULY 2019

at 12:00.

C. Du Plessis

Municipal Manager

