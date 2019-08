Jeffreys Bay – Tehilla Meyer won the “Own ChoiceSolo” in the Classical Section for 10 year old dancers at the Western Cape Dance Eisteddfod in Cape Town.

She then won the Demi Character section and was adjudged the Overall Winner of her age group as well.

Tehilla, who is coached by Robyn D’arcy will be participating in two PE Dance Festivals over the next couple of weeks.

