TCS-WiFi covers the SA Junior Surfing Championships with free WiFi

Jeffreys Bay – In an exciting partnership going forward, TCS-WiFi, powered by The Computer Shop, have plugged the entire Sea Harvest South African Junior Championships contest site into high-speed wifi. Access is free of charge through TCS – WiFi.

The South South Africa Admin Office, the Event Officials and the official Event Media are all flying on high speed lines, and the surfers and members of the public also have free WiFi access via the ‘Junior Surfing Champs – Guests’ network. This network allocates 250 Megs of free data per day per device up until the Championships end on Sunday.

TCS-Wifi powered by The Computer Shop are stoked on surfing, and operate in surf-friendly zones up and down the Garden Route. Starting off in Plettenberg Bay, they expanded efficiently, and now operate from George, Mossel Bay, St Francis Bay, Sedgefield and Knysna, and are now up and running in Jeffreys Bay.

At stake at the Sea harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships are individual national titles for Under 12, Under 14, Under 16 and Under 18 boys and girls along with the coveted Freedom Cup, which was introduced in 2003 and goes to the district whose team members accumulate the highest points tally across all age divisions.

In 2018 the strong Cape Town Surfriders team beat their traditional rivals, eThekweni Surfriders to win the coveted Freedom Cup. Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders, who last took honours in 2016 and are determined to win it this year but Cape Town Surfriders, eThekweni Surfriders and Buffalo City Surfriders have all selected impressive teams and the battle for overall honours will be close.

The other teams in action are Cape Winelands Surfriders, Eden Surfriders, UGU Surfriders and Ilembe Surfriders have all sent solid teams to compete in Jeffreys Bay.

Also participating at the Sea Harvest SA Junior Championships this year is a group of surfers who make up the SA Development Academy Team. This team comprises surfers who are part of Surfing South Africa’s Rising Stars programme. The objective of their inclusion in the event is to ensure that they get an opportunity to be part of Surfing South Africa’s premier junior surfing contest.

Eli Beukes at Lower Point in JBay © Ian Thurtell

The venue of Lower Point always provides excellent surf for the best junior surfers in the country, providing high performance waves for these surfers to strut their stuff for the judges. This competiiton always brings the best out of our junior surfers, who are determined to do their best surfing possible in the contest as well as to add valuable points to the team totals.

TCS-WiFi support junior surfing, and are proud to be associated with Surfing South Africa, hoping to take the sponsorship opportunities further in the future.

