Take part in the Kouga Municipality’s Customer Satisfaction Survey

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality’s annual Customer Satisfaction Survey is underway. Speaker Hattingh Bornman says the aim of the survey is to determine how residents experienced service delivery – including water, electricity, refuse removal, sanitation and roads – during the 2018/2019 financial year that comes to an end on June 30.

He calls on residents to make use of the platform to scrutinize the municipality and to suggest areas of improvement.

Bornman says the Council values input from residents as this helps the municipality to identify and prioritise work that needs to be done.

He said the survey will not replace platforms such as community meetings, but is designed to enhance accountability and the involvement of residents in municipal affairs.

Survey forms, in all three languages most spoken in Kouga, are available at www.kouga.gov.za.

Forms will also be available from ward councillors’ offices from Monday, July 1.

Completed forms can be returned to the ward councillor’s offices or posted to PO Box 21, Jeffreys Bay, 6330.

Electronic versions can be emailed to lrandall@kouga.gov.za.

The forms have the different services offered by the municipality, with scores of one to five, the former reflecting the worst opinion and the latter the best.

The closing date for the survey is July 31, 2019.

Service delivery report-back meetings, where residents can engage with the municipal leadership about service successes and challenges in their wards, are currently taking place. The schedule is available at www.facebook.com/kouganews.

Photo: David Higgs

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

