Take care when boating on the Kromme River

St Francis Bay – The Kromme Joint River Committee has asked all canal and river users to proceed with caution when exiting the river mouth as it is currently very shallow.

There has also been a sand build up in other parts of the Kromme River thus making navigation and access more difficult.

Patience and understanding is required to pass over these shallow areas.

Please adhere to the “NO SKI ZONES” and remember the following:

Keep to right side of river when boating.

Power boats must give right of way to all other river crafts and swimmers.

Pass approaching boats on the right.

Overtaking on the left.

No persons under the age of 16 may operate any power boat without an adult on board.

When skiing or tubing, as referenced in the By-Law Section 22 point 8 the boat must keep to the right and travel in a straight line, in a position halfway between the shore and the midpoint of the river turning in an anticlockwise direction.

Everyone is encouraged to become familiar with the by-laws relating to river usage.

The committee has reported that the Kromme river water was recently tested for E-Coli and Faecal Coliforms with the results showing nil contamination.

Members of the public who should come across river testing sites and equipment are requested to not interfere with the testing equipment in any way.

This is the property of the Department of Science and Technology.

Photo: Clive Wright

