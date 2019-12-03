Take a breath and keep it fresh this festive season

With office parties, family gatherings and lots of socialising, this is a time of year everyone wants to look, feel and smell great.

Ironically, it’s also when bad breath can strike. Dirna Grobbelaar, Ivohealth’s Oral Hygiene Advisor shares expert advice on how to keep it fresh this festive season.

Grobbelaar says there are many reasons that halitosis can be common in the run-up to the summer holidays, including hotter weather, nerves or excitement around work, social events or simply changes to your regular routine, which may result in skipping a meal or drinking less frequently.

A dry mouth is an ideal environment for the bacteria that cause bad breath. When temperatures start to rise it’s more important than ever to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Drink before you feel thirsty.

Each day your body produces around a litre of saliva. To stimulate saliva flow and ‘naturally’ clean your mouth, eat something or chew on sugar-free gum; this will help wash away food debris and bacteria and prevent bad breath. Fibrous food, fruit and vegetables, are particularly good for this.

Alcohol is a common culprit; it dries out the mouth and upsets the balance between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ oral bacteria. If you indulge in festive cheer, alternate alcoholic drinks with water or non-alcoholic beverages to keep your body hydrated and dilute or rinse alcohol from the lining of your mouth.

Good oral hygiene is important throughout the year and absolutely essential for fresh breath confidence over the festive season.

Don’t be tempted to take a holiday from your daily oral care routine! Effective daily oral care is the foundation for fresh breath, a healthy mouth and body.

This means brushing the teeth correctly, for two minutes each time, morning and night – even if it’s a late night; cleaning in-between the teeth with floss or another interdental tool every day to remove food debris and bacteria; gently cleaning the tongue.

As a fourth and final step, rinse with an alcohol-free mouthwash, like Dentyl Dual Action, which is proven to help freshen breath for up to 12 hours.

Use in the morning or last thing at night, or have a quick rinse to cleanse the mouth if you snack on mince pies or other holiday treats.

Spending quality time with loved ones can be the highlight of the holidays; don’t let your oral hygiene make you feel uncomfortable about getting close. Sticking to these few simple steps should keep things fresh. Happy holidays!

If you are still concerned you may have halitosis speak to a Jeffreys Bay dentist like Isabeau Joubert for expert advice.

