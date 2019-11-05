Surfers announced for cbdMD Jaws Big Wave Champs

The official holding period for the WSL Big Wave events opened November 1, 2019, and will run through March 31, 2020.

This year’s big wave season will feature the cbdMD Jaws Big Wave Championships and the Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge, two new events that will showcase the best of big wave surfing in the paddle and tow-in disciplines.

A must-see for every surf enthusiast, the cbdMD Jaws Big Wave Championships is the world’s premier paddle-only big wave event, taking place at the famed Pe’ahi surf break on the north shore of Maui, Hawaii.

Rich with the sport’s history of innovation and progression, the contest brings the world’s elite male and female athletes together at the ultimate proving ground to compete for the coveted Championship.

Jaws’ reputation as the pinnacle for big-wave surfing has been solidified by history-making performances over the past decade.

Jaws has hosted some of the biggest waves ever witnessed in competition, and winning this event sets the standard for the sport.

As of January 1, 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) removed CBD from the list of prohibited substances — in or out of competition.

“I’m extremely excited to announce our partnership with the WSL for this year’s cbdMD Jaws Championship,” said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD.

“Surfing has been an integral part of our brand strategy and growth within the action sports community and we’re grateful to have this opportunity to solidify our footprint.”

cbdMD Jaws Big Wave Championships Competitor List:

Women’s Division

Paige Alms (HAW)

Justine Dupont (FRA)

Emily Erickson (HAW)

Raquel Heckert (BRA)

Keala Kennelly (HAW)

Andrea Moller (BRA)

Felicity Palmateer (AUS)

Bianca Valenti (USA)

Wildcard 1 TBD

Wildcard 2 TBD

Men’s Division

Grant Baker (ZAF)

Alex Botelho (PRT)

Russell Bierke (AUS)

Lucas Chianca (BRA)

Trevor Carlson (HAW)

Nathan Florence (HAW)

Natxo Gonzalez (EUK)

Greg Long (USA)

Mark Healey (HAW)

Billy Kemper (HAW)

Kai Lenny (HAW)

Albee Layer (HAW)

Tyler Larronde (HAW)

Nic Lamb (USA)

Tom Lowe (GBR)

Torrey Meister (HAW)

Jamie Mitchell (AUS)

Jojo Roper (USA)

Koa Rothman (HAW)

Makuakai Rothman (HAW)

Nic von Rupp (PRT)

Ian Walsh (HAW)

Wildcard 1 TBD

Wildcard 2 TBD

Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa Competitor List:

Team World: Sebastian Steudtner (DEU) & Maya Gabeira (BRA)

Team Brasil: Rodrigo Koxa (BRA) & Pedro Scooby (BRA)

Team Great Britain: Andrew Cotton (GBR) & Tom Butler (GBR)

Team Australia: Ross Clarke-Jones (AUS) & Mick Corbett (AUS)

Team Portugal: Alex Botelho (PRT) & Hugo Vau (PRT)

Team Young Bulls: Lucas Chianca (BRA) & Kai Lenny (HAW)

Team Europe: Nic von Rupp (PRT) & Francisco Porcella (ITA)

Team France: Benjamin Sanchis (FRA) & Eric Rebiere (FRA)

Team Atlantic: Grant Baker (ZAF) & Antonio Silva (PRT)

Team Justine: Justine Dupont (FRA) surfer only/Fred David driver only

