Surfer rescued by NSRI in St Francis Bay

The NSRI rescued a surfer from a current near Granny’s Pool yesterday afternoon after being alerted to the situation by people who were on the beach.

“Our sea rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II was launched with NSRI rescue swimmers who responded to the scene where a 22 year old Cape Town female surfer was caught in rip currents after it appears that her hair got caught in the surfboard leash causing her to be dunked under water. Upon surfacing she was swept out to sea by a rip current,” said Sara Jane Smith, NSRI St Francis Bay station commander.

“We found the surfer in severe distress and had to negotiate 4 meter swells to reach her. In-between set waves we quickly pulled her onto the sea rescue craft and brought her to safety.

The surfer was assessed for non-fatal drowning symptoms and did not require immediate medical attention,” added Smith.

