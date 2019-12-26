Surfer dies at Seal Point

A surf at the iconic surf break, Seal Point in Cape St Francis, ended in tragedy yesterday afternoon when a surfer died after injuring himself in the water.

The 55 year old man was surfing when he fell off his board and hit the infamous Full Stop with his forehead.

He has been identified by friends on social media as local surfer Drew MacDonald

MacDonald washed onto the rocks at Cape St Francis where a group of young surfers, together with a medical doctor, tried to resuscitate the man, to no avail.

The NSRI has commended the young surfers, the Kouga lifeguards for their assistance on the scene, and the doctors, paramedics and all involved for their efforts.

There is still an alert out for swimmers and surfers to be cautious due to increased shark activity in the area.

A big shark was spotted off the mouth of the Kromme River just before Christmas and sharks have also been spotted off the swimming beaches of Plettenberg Bay.

Seal Point photo : Joey Nel

