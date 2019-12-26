Breaking News
Surfer dies at Seal Point
Residents and holidaymakers are urged to save water
Two South Africans surfers on 2020 World Champion Tour
Increased shark activity in Oyster Bay
JBay Touchies to take place at Main Beach
Chatsworth Man Drives Off With Luxury Car
Marina Mile to splash off on 30 December 2019
Carols by Candlelight in St Francis Bay this evening
JBay lifeguards prevent drowning on Main Beach
Italo Ferreira claims maiden Surfing World Title
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay seal point joey nel
Surfer dies at Seal Point

A surf at the iconic surf break, Seal Point in Cape St Francis, ended in tragedy yesterday afternoon when a surfer died after injuring himself in the water.

The 55 year old man was surfing when he fell off his board and hit the infamous Full Stop with his forehead.

He has been identified by friends on social media as local surfer Drew MacDonald

MacDonald washed onto the rocks at Cape St Francis where a group of young surfers, together with a medical doctor, tried to resuscitate the man, to no avail.

The NSRI has commended the young surfers, the Kouga lifeguards for their assistance on the scene, and the doctors, paramedics and all involved for their efforts.

There is still an alert out for swimmers and surfers to be cautious due to increased shark activity in the area.

A big shark was spotted off the mouth of the Kromme River just before Christmas and sharks have also been spotted off the swimming beaches of Plettenberg Bay.

Seal Point photo : Joey Nel

marina mile marina martinique open water swim jeffreys bay

 

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive