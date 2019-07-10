Surfer bitten by shark in Port Alfred

A surfer was bitten on his leg by a shark while surfing with friends at East Beach in Port Alfred earlier today (10 July 2019).

The NSRI in Port Alfred said that a local man, aged in his early 20’s, was bitten on the leg by what appeared to be a juvenile Great White shark.

The surfer was attended to by paramedics for lacerations to his leg and he was transported by ambulance to hospital in a stable condition.

A cautionary advisory has been issued by Ndlambe Municipality for bathers and paddlers to be aware of this incident and to exercise caution around the coastline of Port Alfred.

Beaches around Port Alfred have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

