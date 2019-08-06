Supplier day for SMME’s in renewable energy sector

The Kouga Municipality and the Eastern Cape Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism (DEDEAT) are hosting a supplier day for local SMMEs interested in business opportunities around renewable energy plant developments.

Presentations will provide information on how to meet the requirements to supply to this sector, as well as what services and assistance various development agencies can offer SMMEs.

Exhibitors on the day will include DEDEAT, Kouga Municipality’s Local Economic Development Unit, SARS, SEDA, South African Bureau of Standards, Standard Bank, SEFA, The Business Place and SAICA Enterprise Development. The exhibition will run from 9:30-15:30 and presentations will run from 9:30-13:00. The Kouga Supplier Day is being held on: Date: Wednesday, 7 August 2019

Time: 09:30 – 15:30

Venue: Newton Hall, Goedehoop Street, Jeffreys Bay This invitation is open to all SMMEs with a trading address within the Kouga Municipality. Please contact Vusumzi Yake at Kouga Municipality for more details on vyake@kouga.gov.za or 067 110 9896. Photo: Anike Meyer

