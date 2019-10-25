Steven Saywer set to defend world title in Taiwan

The World Surf League (WSL) will return to Taiwan to crown the 2019 World Longboard Champions.

The Taiwan Open of Surfing, which will run from November 23 to December 7, 2019, will be bigger than ever with the addition of a Men’s Qualifying Series (QS) 3000 event to this year’s schedule.

After three events on the new-look WSL World Longboard Tour, the rankings have been set and the top 24 men and top 24 women have been decided ahead of the final event at the Taiwan Open of Surfing.

It will be the third year in a row that the WSL World Longboard Champions will be crowned in Taiwan and WSL World Longboard Tour Director Devon Howard can’t wait to see the action unfold at Jinzun Harbour.

“There’s been a lot of new faces at the three events this year at some amazing locations including Noosa in Australia, Galicia in Spain and then New York City.

With a range of surfers finding results throughout the year, there is an awesome spread on the leaderboard which is going to make the grand finale in Taiwan super exciting.”

Currently sitting at third on the rankings, reigning men’s World Longboard Champion Steven Sawyer from Jeffreys Bay is thrilled to return to Taiwan a place where he achieved his dreams in 2018.

“I am always excited to return to Taiwan as it’s personally my favourite place on tour,” Sawyer said.

“The people, the food and the waves are all amazing, it’s definitely a wave-rich place. I really feel at home there.

There’s nothing like jumping in the car and cruising up and down the coast looking for waves. There are so many left point breaks there it’s like heaven for a goofy-footer.

There is always swell and plenty of opportunity for competitors which will make for an epic showdown this December.”

