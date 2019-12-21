Stay safe on the beach this summer

Stay safe on the beach this summer

Stay safe on the beach this summer

Jeffreys Bay – Thousands of people flocked to the beaches in Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay yesterday to enjoy the warm sunny weather.

Here are some tips to stay safe while visiting some of the best beaches in South Africa.

> Don’t drink and swim

> Don’t leave children unsupervised

> Swim between the flags

> Beware of rip currents

Swim only where there are lifeguards on duty and where signs indicate that it’s safe to swim. Surfers and body-boarders shouldn’t surf in areas where bait and game fish are running, where seals are present, or seabirds are diving. If you find yourself in trouble, raise your arm to attract the lifeguards’ attention and don’t panic. Stay indoors during the hottest time of the day (11 am to 3 pm), and make use of sunscreen, hats and other attire. The Kouga Municipality 24/7 control room will be adequately staffed to ensure that all incidents received are logged and dispatched. For any beach emergencies call the NSRI 079 916 0309 or the Kouga control room on 042 291 0250 or 042 200 2200 (option 1).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

