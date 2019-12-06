Stay safe at the official swimming beaches in Kouga

Stay safe at the official swimming beaches in Kouga

Jeffreys Bay – More than 50 lifeguards and two shark spotters have been deployed at Kouga’s swimming beaches to help keep bathers safe this summer.

All lifeguards reported for duty in November, said Kouga Municipality’s Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson.

“They are stationed at the main swimming spots in Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay, Cape St Francis and Oyster Bay, as well as at the Gamtoos River Mouth.

“Two shark spotters have also been employed for the season and will be based at Cape St Francis Beach and Dolphin Beach,” he said.

“We would like to urge residents and holiday-makers to avoid swimming at places where there are no lifeguards.”

He said Dolphin Beach, the Blue Flag beach at Jeffreys Bay, would be manned from 07:30 to 18:00 daily, while the other beaches will be open from 08:00 to 17:00.

Lifeguards will be on duty at Dolphin Beach until 30 April, and at the other beaches until 17 January 2020.

“The municipal lifeguards will once again be working closely with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). We are very grateful for their ongoing support,” he said. The official swimming beaches are: Dolphin, Pellsrus, Kabeljous (beach and lagoon), Paradise Beach, the Paradise picnic area, Hobie Beach and Granny’s Pool in St Francis Bay, Cape St Francis, Oyster Bay and Gamtoos Mouth. The designated swimming areas will be marked with red and yellow flags.

