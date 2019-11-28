State of the art sewage plant for Kruisfontein

Humansdorp has become home to one of the most cutting-edge sewer treatment facilities in the world.

The Kruisfontein Waste Water Treatment Works was officially unveiled by Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks at Humansdorp on Tuesday, November 19.

Built at a cost of R85,6 million, the plant was designed and installed by Tecroveer, a South African company that has become known for its pioneering approach to water and waste water management.

Hendricks said the DA led Kouga Municipality was honoured and privileged to be part of a project of such significance. “This isn’t just a plant for today, it is a plant for the future and will unlock precious development opportunities in the greater Kruisfontein area,” he said.

“Kouga believes strongly that innovation is the key to creating better lives for our communities and we are grateful to Tecroveer for building a plant that once again puts us ahead of the curve.”

The plant was built over a period of three years and incorporated 34 000 hours of local labour.

“Four of the residents who helped to build the plant have since been employed to operate the plant. We are very pleased with the training and skills transfer that formed part of the project, “ Hendricks said.

Tecroveer representatives were united in their praise for the greater Kruisfontein community.

“The support we received from the community was simply incredible and played a major role in the successful completion of the plant,” said project manager Ian Mitton from Tecroveer.

Project director Michael van den Berg, also of Tecroveer, further praised the municipality for its willingness to embrace innovation.

“Thanks to the trust Kouga placed in us to come up with turnkey solutions, we were able to design and build a plant with double the capacity that was initially envisaged.

“The plant is also easier to operate and maintain. The technology further allows for significant cost and energy savings without compromising on the quality of the treated effluent.”

Tecroveer president Zack van den Berg commended the municipality on the manner in which the project funding had been managed.

“Many projects fail because of poor financial management, but Kouga handled the funding expertly and cash flow was never a problem.”

He also thanked civil subcontractor LRC Civils and consultants Uhambiso Consult for their contribution to the project.

The plant is expected to benefit up to 5 000 households with capacity for many more.

