St Francis Oktoberfest 2019 is upon us

St Francis Bay loves a good party, and what better way than to celebrate with beer! The annual St Francis Oktoberfest is happening on 12 October at the Cape St Francis Resort.

This year, its stepping up a notch to deliver great beer, great food and great vibes! The venue allows for 3 tiers of ticketing

Unter: R100 – Includes Entry & a Party! German-style food and plenty of beer available for purchase

Mitte: R200 – Includes Entry, the party, and a platter of cold meats, dips, cheese, pretzel, pickles… and 1 bottle of craft beer

Uber: R400 – Includes Entry, the party, a 330ml draught, dinner of Eisbein, German mustards, mash & sauerkrout… AND a VIP area, private bar and dedicated waitrons.

Starting at 18:00, there will be live music, flowing beer and delicious German food, followed by a great DJ to dance the night away. As usual, there will be prizes for the best dressed – so don your German inspired threads and come join in the fun!

The Oktoberfest forms part of the Seal Point Wildflower Festival, a week-end celebrating Spring time in Cape St Francis. The Wildflower Chase runs the whole week-end, and is a true celebration of our beautiful nature reserves.

There are three timeslots to join in this informative walk & talk about our fauna & flora. Friday 11 October, at 11h00; Saturday 12 October, at 09h00 & 14h00, and Sunday 13 October at 10h00.

The Wildflower trail runs on Saturday 12 October are a great way to get your week-end exercise in, and experience the beauty surrounding Cape St Francis – there are three distances, so all levels of fitness are covered by these run/walk routes – 26km, 10km & kids races of 1 & 3 kms.

On Saturday afternoon, the Beer Run showcases not only the pure beauty of the area, but our home-brewed St Francis Brewery Beers.

The race briefing is at The Full Stop Café at 15:00, where you will be transported to the start of the 4km race, with a rewarding beer every kilometre.

