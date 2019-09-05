Springboks turn on the charm in Japan

The Springboks finished their first four days in Japan with a final training session in sweltering and hot and humid conditions, before turning on the charm during a number of visits to locals schools.

After training, Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, accompanied by experienced No 8 Duane Vermeulen and the fleet-footed Cheslin Kolbe, made their way to an early afternoon team announcement media conference, where the match 23 for Friday evening’s match against Japan was announced.

After the players enjoyed lunch back at the team hotel, they split into four groups and travelled by bus to various coaching clinic destinations.

Lood de Jager, Schalk Brits, Vermeulen, Elton Jantjies, Makazole Mapimpi and Damian de Allende were the ‘coaching instruction’ present at the Seki High School, where the schoolboy players enthusiastically showed their skills during several forward and backline drills.

Siya Kolisi and a couple of other team mates did the same at the other coaching clinic venues.

Meanwhile, back at the team hotel, the Springbok coaching team passed on some valuable coaching insights onto more than 30 club coaches from the surrounding areas.

On their way back to the team hotel, the four groups of players and management visited a local sword factory to witness the age old tradition of craftsmanship for which the region is known.

“It was a busy day, but a very enjoyable one,” Springbok prop Tendai Mtawarira said afterwards.

“We got to spend some time with the local kids and they loved every moment if it, and we had good fun as well.”

On Wednesday morning the squad will check out of their Seki hotel and take a bullet train via Tokyo to Kumagaya, where they will be based in the build-up to Friday’s Test match against Japan.

